SOUTH BRONX — One person is hospitalized and eight people in total were injured after a Bronx MTA bus caught fire Saturday night, according to the FDNY.

The call for the fire came in at about 8:58 p.m on Jennings Avenue in the South Bronx. Two units responded.

Seven people refused medical attention at the scene, while one was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word on that victim’s condition.

There are still no details on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.