BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect who spit on, then attacked, another man riding an MTA bus.

The assault happened about 3:30 p.m. Saturday onboard a BX12 bus. Police said the bus was near Bartow and Edson avenues when the “disorderly” man spat at another man, a 79-year-old bus passenger. When the victim approached, the suspect then punched him in the face before running away on foot.

The incident was caught on video, which was shared by police.

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS, police said. He was described as being in stable condition.