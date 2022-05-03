CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker knocked a 77-year-old man to the ground, then kicked him in the face in a caught-on-camera assault, police said Tuesday.

The victim was involved in a dispute of some kind with the attacker on Grand Concourse near East Clarke Place on Monday, police said. It escalated and became violent.

Video shows the attacker punch the man in the face, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, the suspect threw liquid from a cup onto the man, then kicked him in the face.

The victim said the man tried to rob him. Police said no property was taken.

Police asked for help identifying the attacker. He fled the scene on foot.