BELMONT, the Bronx — A 70-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint as she entered her Bronx apartment building last month, police said.

It happened on July 27 around 2 a.m. in the Belmont neighborhood, police said.

When the woman entered her apartment building, she was approached by a man who was wearing two plastic masks, authorities said.

The suspect then displaced a firearm and forced her into the stairwell, where he sexually assaulted and raped her at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim sustained injuries throughout her body, but did not initially report the incident, police said.

Nearly one week later, the woman went to the hospital for an evaluation, where the incident was reported by police.

The suspect is described to be about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a black du-rag, a black hooded sweatshirt, a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers and was carrying black and red plastic masks. 

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect, hoping someone will help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

