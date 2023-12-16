BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for the suspect wanted in connection with stabbing a 70-year-old man inside a Bronx store on Friday.

The assailant walked into a beauty supply store located at 3706 White Plains Road at 12:33 a.m., according to authorities. The suspect then stabbed a 70-year-old several times in the chest before fleeing the scene.

First responders rushed the victim to hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

