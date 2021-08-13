Death of 7-year-old Bronx girl ruled a homicide: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The death of a 7-year-old girl found dead in her Bronx apartment on Tuesday has been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to the apartment on Alexander Avenue, near East 135th Street in the Mott Haven section, and arrived to find EMS providing emergency care to the unconscious girl, police said.

EMS subsequently rushed the child to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police sources said the girl was found with blunt force trauma to the stomach, as well as injuries to her face and arms.

The girl’s 17-year-old brother allegedly admitted to police he had punched his sister eight times in the face, hours before 911 was called, the New York Post reported. Police could not confirm this information Friday.

The NYPD on Friday said the girl’s death had officially been ruled a homicide.

