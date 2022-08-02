MT. EDEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police took several men into custody and launched a search for seven more after a group allegedly threw glass bottles at police in the Bronx on Sunday, officials said.

Video shared by the NYPD shows a small portion of what happened near East 168th Street and Sheridan Avenue, but video tweeted by the Detectives’ Endowment Association shows more of what happened in the lead up to the incident. Police responded to reports of a large gathering around 7:30 p.m.

“They were observed drinking, playing loud music, blocking the sidewalk, being disorderly, and congregating at the location,” according to the NYPD. “Officers approached an individual who attempted to flee the location but was apprehended armed with a loaded firearm.”

As this went on, the crowd can be heard on video shouting to police: “Why ya’ll pushing?” Police repeatedly told the men to back up. An officer threw one man to the ground and began cuffing him. Video shows one man taking a swing at an officer as others began throwing bottles. Glass can be heard shattering as police and New Yorkers shouted at each other.

“The politicians can keep ignoring the emboldened criminals they’ve created with NY’s NO-CONSEQUENCE laws — but the voting public and cops who serve them are in danger,” the DEA tweeted. “The city is in crisis and the Governor, Legislature, and many DAs are missing in action.”

Suspect in Bronx July 31, 2022 incident (NYPD)

Four officers suffered minor injuries, police said. A 29-year-old officer suffered bruising and cuts to the face and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police issued summonses to four individuals. The NYPD shared the names and charges filed against just three Bronx men.

Yorky Hernandez, 19, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree along with a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in fourth degree. Police also charged him with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of certain ammunition feeding devices.

Police arrested Erni Taveras, 20, on charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, inciting to riot, disorderly conduct and harassment in the second degree. They also arrested Bryan Alonzo, 20, on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and disorderly conduct.

Police asked for help identifying the other bottle-throwing men. They’re all believed to be in their early 20s.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).