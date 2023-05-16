THE BRONX (PIX11) — Seven people have been hospitalized following an accident in the Bronx involving a school bus on Monday afternoon.

Three students aged 8, 10, and 14 were injured in the accident after a driver of a Jeep ran a red light and crashed into the school bus around 3:18 p.m., according to officials. One special needs student is in what authorities described as critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep, a 70-year-old woman, was also critically injured, police said.

First responders transported the victims to Jacobi Hospital.

No arrests have been made, as of Tuesday.