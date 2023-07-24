Buildings at 1103 and 1101 Castle Ave. in the Bronx on fire. (FDNY/Twitter)

UNIONPORT, The Bronx (PIX11) — FDNY firefighters are fighting a four-alarm fire in the Bronx Monday, according to officials.

Around 2 p.m., EMS units noticed smoke from 1101 Castle Ave. Officials said EMS alerted FDNY, whose firefighters arrived at the location in around three minutes. Fire officials believe the fire started at 1103 Castle Ave. and spread heavily through each building, reaching the roof.

Fire officials said a partial roof collapse at 1101 Castle Ave. prompted FDNY members to pull back. FDNY used its drone unit that sent live video to the command center to help them better attack the flames, according to officials.

According to EMS Chief Joeseph Pataky, eight people, seven firefighters and one civilian, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the firefighters suffered from a combination of heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.

As of 4 p.m., firefighters have the fire in 1103 Castle Ave. under control but continue to fight the fire at 1101 Castle Ave., according to officials.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.