Heavy smoke was seen coming out of a Mott Haven, Bronx apartment building (Citizen App)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A fire at a Bronx apartment building left a 6-year-old boy dead and a man critically injured Friday evening, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire in a compactor chute at an apartment along East 135th Street and Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven neighborhood around 5:17 p.m., authorities said.

A 6-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation where he later died, according to police.

His identity has not been released pending proper family notification.

A 32-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and remains in critical condition, police said.

They were both found on the third floor of the building, authorities said.

Two others were taken to the hospital, FDNY officials said. Their conditions were not immediately known. Three people were evaluated at the scene.