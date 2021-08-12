6 hospitalized after reports of person struck by lightning in the Bronx: FDNY

Bronx

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx — Six people have been hospitalized after reports that they were struck by lightning Thursday, the FDNY said.

The FDNY got reports of the strike at around 5:20 p.m. in Orchard Beach, but have not yet confirmed that that’s what has happened. PIX11 Weather shows you the lightning data from their radar at the time below.

A lightning strike can hit anyone within 10 miles of it striking.

Six people were reported injured and hospitalized, according to the FDNY. No word yet on their condition.

