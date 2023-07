THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 5-year-old girl who was shot while sitting in a vehicle in the Bronx last Friday is expected to be released from the hospital.

The shooting happened at 213th Street and White Plains Road around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to the shooting.

