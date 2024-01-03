WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 5-year-old boy died in a fire in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said.

The fire happened in the basement of a home on Barnes Avenue off of East 227th Street in Wakefield around 5:20 p.m., authorities said.

An 83-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman also suffered smoke inhalation, police said. They were both hospitalized and expected to survive.

The fire has since been extinguished, police said. The cause is under investigation.

