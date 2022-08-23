Five people were injured in a house fire in the Bronx Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, officials said. (Citizen App)

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Five people were injured in a residential fire in the Bronx Tuesday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported on the first floor of a two-story home at 1150 Fteley Ave. in Soundview at around 9:30 a.m., and was under control about half an hour later, according to the FDNY.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene and video footage shows the windows of the first floor of the home blacked out from the flames.

The five civilians were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, the FDNY said.