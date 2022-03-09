SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A top-prize winning ticket was sold in the Bronx for the TAKE 5 evening drawing on Tuesday, the New York Lottery announced Wednesday morning.

The ticket is worth $40,895 and was sold at Angel Mangual Newsstand at 1613 Westchester Ave.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Anyone who needs help or knows someone who may need help with gambling addiction or problem gambling can visit the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports website, call the 24-7 hotline 1-877-8-HOPENY or text 467369.