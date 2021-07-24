4-year-old boy hospitalized after falling from 10th floor of Bronx apartment: NYPD

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling from the 10th floor of a Bronx apartment building Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at 2:24 p.m. on Noble Avenue in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. The boy fell from either the window or a balcony of the 10th floor of the building.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).