UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four suspects beat and stabbed a man after he wished them a “Happy New Year” on a Bronx subway platform on New Year’s Day, police said.

The victim, 29, was attacked on the southbound D train platform at the 182nd Street-183rd Street station in University Heights at around 8:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspects punched the man several times before one of the suspects repeatedly stabbed him, police said.

The men pounced on the victim after he told them, “Happy New Year,” authorities said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspects ran off after the attack and remained at large, as of Thursday. The NYPD released photos of the men sought in the incident.

