4 shot in the Bronx: NYPD

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Four people were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, including one man who was likely to die, officials said.

The victims were shot on Burke Avenue near Barnes Avenue around 5 p.m., police said. Three of the wounded were man and one of the victims was a woman.

Police have not yet shared additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

