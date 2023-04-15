Four people were shot at Isla Cafe, a restaurant in the Bronx Thursday night, police said. (NYPD)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Four people were shot at Isla Cafe, a restaurant in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.

Two suspects fired several shots into Isla Cafe at 1859 Westchester Avenue around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 30-year-old woman was grazed in the shoulder and a 44-year-old woman was grazed in the head, police said. First responders transported the victims to Jacobi Medical Center with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The fourth victim, a 28-year-old man, walked into Lincoln Hospital after he was shot in the leg, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).