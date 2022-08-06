Four men allegedly stole jewelry worth around $2.15 million from a store in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four robbers stole jewelry worth around $2.15 million from a jewelry store in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said.

One of the suspects was buzzed inside a jewelry store along Webster Avenue near East Fordham Road at around 2:30 p.m. by an employee. He held the door open for the three other suspects. Once inside the store, one of the men used a hammer to smash the display cases open while the others took the pieces of jewelry and placed them inside bags, video of the incident showed.

WATCH: Four men stole jewelry worth around $2.15 million from a store in the Bronx, police said. pic.twitter.com/E2LU1L4zmp — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 6, 2022

The suspects fled the scene. Officials said no one was injured during the robbery.

Police asked for help in finding the suspects. The man who let the others inside was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white t-shirt, black jeans, black sneakers and black sunglasses, while the other three were all wearing all-dark clothes.

