TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) – Four men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at East Tremont and Hughes Avenue near Walter Gladwin Park around 2:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Two of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

