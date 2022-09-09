ALLERTON, the Bronx (PIX11) – Four men were injured when a gunman opened fire in the Bronx Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in Allerton at 810 Astor Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The four victims were hanging out in a courtyard when the gunman came up to them and started shooting, NYPD officials said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the left ankle, a 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were both shot in the buttocks and a 29-year-old man suffered an unspecified gunshot wound, according to police. All four men were hospitalized in stable condition.

The NYPD was still searching for the gunman. Police didn’t indicate a possible motive for the shooting.

