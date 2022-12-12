MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – Four people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of East 141st Street at a New York City Housing Authority complex in Mott Haven around 12:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 53-year-old man was shot multiple times and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police. Additionally, a 41-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, a 39-year-old woman was shot in the arm and hip and a 38-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, authorities said.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

