Several people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at the Webster Houses in the Bronx July 30, 2021. (Citizen App)

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Four people, including a firefighter, were injured after a fire broke out at a public housing building in the Bronx Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened at the New York City Housing Authority’s Webster Houses in Morrisania around 11:18 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Twenty FDNY units and 78 members responded to the blaze on the 17th floor of the 21-story apartment building, according to authorities.

Three civilians were injured, FDNY said. One refused medical attention and two others were taken to the hospital.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, FDNY officials said.

The blaze was deemed under control just after 12 p.m.

Footage from the Citizen App shows thick, heavy smoke coming out of several windows in the building.