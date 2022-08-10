Police on scene after a fatal shooting inside of a Bronx pharmacy on June 9, 2022. (Katie Corrado/PIX11)

CROTONA, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of a rapper in New York City for a performance, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday.

Avanti Frowner, known professionally as Moneygang Vontae, stopped at Amazing Pharmacy on East Temont Avenue on June 9 to buy eye drops. When the 27-year-old rapper left the store along with a friend, a group approached and allegedly robbed them and beat Frowner to the ground.

The alleged robbers are accused of forcing the rapper back into the pharmacy at gunpoint, Clark said. Once they were inside, 24-year-old Isiah Garrett allegedly repeatedly shot Frowner, killing him.

Garrett was charged with first-degree murder, along with a number of other charges, Clark said. Defendants Allan Algarin, 23; Nayshon White, 25 and River Jones, 18, were hit with a slew of charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree robbery and first-degree gang assault.

Police arrested River Jones in Westchester County, officials said. Garrett, Algarin and White allegedly fled to Georgia and were apprehended there. Police are still searching for a fifth suspect.

