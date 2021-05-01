4 hospitalized, including 3 firefighters, at Bronx fire: FDNY

Bronx

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Four people have been hospitalized, including three firefighters, after a Friday evening fire in the Bronx, the FDNY said.

Fire officials got a call at 6:20 p.m. for a blaze at Hunts Point Avenue in the back of a two-story private residence. Around 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded. By 7:35 p.m., the fire had been extinguished and gotten under control.

Four total were taken to local hospitals, including three FDNY members.

No word on what caused the fire as of Friday night.

