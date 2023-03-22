HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A massive four-alarm fire tore through a vacant home early Wednesday in Highbridge, then spread to two neighboring buildings before it was finally brought under control, officials said.

The blaze broke out in the home on Ogden Avenue near West 165th Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to the FDNY.

As the fire grew, flames leapt to two neighboring buildings: a second vacant home that was completely engulfed, and an apartment building under construction, which was slightly damaged.

Firefighters — including some working from inside a nearby occupied apartment building to get angles on the flames and ensure they didn’t spread further — brought the blaze under control by around 4 a.m.

Still, FDNY personnel remained on the scene into Wednesday morning to monitor for possible flare-ups.

No injuries were reported and no one was officially displaced, though residents of one apartment building left as a precaution. The cause of the fire is under investigation.