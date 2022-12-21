Universal Hip Hop Museum under construction in the Bronx on May 25, 2022 (PIX11)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Universal Hip Hop Museum currently under construction in the Bronx will receive $3 million in funding from Congress, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Wednesday.

The $3 million in funding — part of the $1.7 trillion year-end spending package unveiled in Congress Tuesday — would go toward the interior fit out of the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the South Bronx.

Located in the borough where hip hop was created, the Universal Hip Hop Museum plans to honor the genre and its pioneers. The museum will be dedicated to preserving hip hop’s history and celebrating elements of hip hop culture such as emceeing, DJing, breakdancing and graffiti art.

“The Bronx has historically been a creative incubator for so many wonderful genres of music, ranging from doo-wop to salsa, but few genres have left a greater mark on mainstream culture than hip hop music,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “It is amazing to see that what started as a party in the basement of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue became a global phenomenon that spawned artistry and entrepreneurs like Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, and 50 Cent.”

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is expected to open in 2024. Organizers celebrated the completion of the museum’s building structure this past May.

The museum will be part of the Bronx Point mix-use development at Mill Pond Park, which will feature public open spaces, 350 units of permanent affordable housing, a multiplex theater, education space and more.

The museum will be more than 50,000 square feet.