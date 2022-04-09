MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A $30,000 watch was stolen off the wrist of a woman at gunpoint in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The robbery — caught on video — happened in Mott Haven at 6:05 a.m. on March 27, police said. The 30-year-old victim was walking into her home with three friends near East 147th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue when two robbers exited a blue Nissan sedan parked across the street.

The thieves ran up to the group, pointed firearms at them and stole an Audemars Piguet watch the woman was wearing. No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

The thieves fled the location in the blue Nissan sedan (pictured below) west on East 147th Street, police said. The NYPD is still trying to identify the suspects.

(NYPD)

