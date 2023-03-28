SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Soundview, releasing images of the suspects on Monday in an appeal for tips.

Trevor Roberts was on East 174th Street near Fteley Avenue around 3:15 p.m. March 10 when he was approached by the trio, according to authorities.

Inside an East 174th Street building, one of the assailants pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting Roberts once in the chest, officials said. A second shooter among the group let off a shot outside the building, but didn’t hit anyone, police said.

First responders rushed Roberts to an area hospital, but the Brooklyn resident, 33, could not be saved, authorities said.

After the shooting, the trio scattered, running off in different directions, officials said. Now, investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in finding them, releasing photos of the suspects and requesting tips from anyone with information.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).