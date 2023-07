THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Bronx Monday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Walton Avenue around 8:15 p.m., according to the FDNY. The location is by Joyce Kilmer Park.

Additional information about the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

New York City has been plagued by gun violence over the holiday weekend, which included another shooting that injured three men in the Bronx early Monday morning.