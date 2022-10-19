THE BRONX (PIX11) – Three pedestrians were hit when a motorcyclist crashed in the Bronx Wednesday, police said.

A 48-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on Third Avenue when he lost control and crashed into the pedestrians at East 149th Street around 3 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The motorcyclist and the three pedestrians, which included a 16-year-old boy, a 36-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, were hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

NYPD officials didn’t say what caused the motorcyclist to lose control of his vehicle.