SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) – An NYPD officer was dragged a short distance when a vehicle drove in reverse during a traffic stop in the Bronx, police officials said.

The incident happened in the Soundview section of the Bronx in front of 1600 Bruckner Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The suspect allegedly crashed into two parked cars after reversing during the traffic stop, police said.

Three police officers were hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said. It’s not clear how the other two NYPD officers were injured.

One person was taken into custody. Charges were pending.