THE BRONX (PIX11) — The father of a baby girl who was found dead in the Bronx was turned in by his own dad after allegedly confessing to shaking the baby two weeks ago, according to police sources.

Mr. Comager, the suspect’s father, told police his son confessed to shaking the baby two weeks ago, accidentally killing her, and then disposing of her tiny body.

Damion Comager, 23, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, and concealment of a human corpse on Monday, police said.

“I love my daughter,” Damion Comager told PIX11 News while being escorted away in handcuffs. “It was a mistake.”

The child’s mother, Ivana Paolozzi, 20, was arrested as well on charges of concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration, according to officials.

Three-month-old Genevieve Comager was found dead near West 161st Street and the Major Deegan Expressway in Highbridge around 8:30 p.m., NYPD officials said. The baby lived nearby in the Bronx on University Avenue, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is determining the baby’s cause of death.