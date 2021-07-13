3 men wanted for cinderblock attack, robbery in the Bronx: police

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Three men are wanted for using a cinderblock in an attempt to rob two other men in the Bronx last Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at 3:10 a.m. on Southern Boulevard in Woodstock, when three unidentified men approached a 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. One man picked up a piece of cinderblock and threw it at the 25-year-old, striking him in the head before throwing a plastic crate at the 47-year-old man and dropkicking him to the ground.

The two other men started striking the two victims, including with the plastic crates. They then took one victim’s wallet — which contained $450 — before fleeing on foot. The victims were taken to a hospital with head lacerations, as well as bruising to their heads and bodies.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.