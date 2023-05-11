A man selling his dog was robbed of the puppy at gunpoint by three suspects posed as potential buyers in the Bronx, police said. (NYPD)

BRONX (PIX11) — A man selling his dog was robbed of the puppy at gunpoint by three suspects posed as potential buyers in the Bronx, police said.

The 23-year-old man set up a meeting with the thieves at his home near Seneca Avenue and Faile Street after they expressed interest on social media to buy the puppy, according to the NYPD.

However, during the meetup around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday one of the bandits pulled out a gun and stole the victim’s puppy before fleeing in a gray Sedan, police said. No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).