PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman suffered a broken jaw when she was brutally beaten and kicked by three men in the Bronx, police said.

The 37-year-old woman was assaulted in the Pelham Parkway area at Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road on May 18 around 9:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. She got into a verbal dispute with one of the suspects and then the argument turned physical, police said.

Two men threw the woman to the ground and then all three suspects began kicking her in the face and body. At one point, the woman started to get up off the ground when one of the men ran back up and kicked her square in the face, causing the woman to slump to the ground.

The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries and released, authorities said.

The NYPD is still trying to identify the three suspects (pictured below).

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).