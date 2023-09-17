THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Grei Mendez, 36, could spend the rest of her life in prison. She was denied bond Sunday night at her arraignment and deemed a flight risk – because she is not a U.S. citizen and has family in the Dominican Republic.

Both she and 41-year-old Callisto Acevedo Brito are charged with the overdose death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominic and causing serious injury to three other toddlers.

The children were allegedly exposed to fentanyl at the day care that Mendez owns and operates, called Divino Niño in the Bronx.

It’s still unclear how the children came into contact with the fentanyl inside their day care. The three toddlers who survived were successfully revived with Narcan.

According to court documents that were just unsealed, Brito is Mendez’s husband’s cousin. He was reportedly renting out a bedroom within the day care facility.

According to court documents, investigators found a kilo press in Brito’s bedroom, two more in a day care closet, and a kilo of fentanyl.

Mendez’s attorney said in court tonight that his client took care of the children that day, giving them lunch and putting them down for a nap. He said Mendez had no idea the drugs were there or what Brito was doing.

Mendez’s family did not want to comment on their way out of court, and her attorney would not say where her husband was. She is due back in court on Oct. 21.