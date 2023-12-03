THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A fire ripped through the 10th floor of the Bronx River Houses NYCHA building in the Bronx on Sunday, according to officials.

The fire started around 7 p.m. in the 14-story building, according to officials. Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. While nine other people were treated for minor injuries.

Officials said one person was found unresponsive and is in critical condition, and fire marshalls are investigating to find the cause of the fire.

When firefighters got to the apartment where the fire was located, they saw an e-bike at the entrance of the apartment, according to officials.

