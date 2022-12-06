Three people were injured in a shooting in the West Farms section of the Bronx on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photo credit: Citizen)

WEST FARMS, the Bronx (PIX11) – Three people were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of East 180th Street in the West Farms section around 5:50 p.m., according to FDNY.

A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and buttocks, a 62-year-old was grazed in the face and a man was shot in the leg, according to police.

No arrests have been made. No additional information was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).