CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Saturday evening, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened outside 1702 Clay Avenue in the Claremont area around 7:42 p.m., police said.

Three victims were transported to local hospitals. One of them died and the two others are in stable condition, authorities said.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.