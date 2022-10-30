Three people died after a fire broke out at a Bronx building in Unionport on Oct. 30, 2022, officials said. (Citizen App)

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three people died and six others were injured when a two-alarm fire ripped through a Bronx building Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a multi-use dwelling at 2165 Quimby Ave. near Castle Hill Avenue in Unionport just after 6 a.m., officials said. Three people died, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and another is in serious but stable condition, officials said.

“(It was a) very serious fire, very, very serious,” said an FDNY official at the scene.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. The NYPD is working to identify the victims.

