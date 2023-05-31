Massive flames ripped through three Bronx businesses Tuesday night, leaving one firefighter injured, officials said. (CITIZEN)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Massive flames ripped through three Bronx businesses Tuesday night, leaving one firefighter injured, officials said.

The fire broke out at a tire shop on the Cross Bronx Expressway around 10:40 p.m., starting at a two-alarm before climbing to a three-alarm fire, officials said. Three businesses were engulfed by the fire, according to officials.

33 units and 138 firefighters brought the fire under control by 1 a.m., the FDNY said.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was transported to Jacobi Hospital. The cause of the fire is unknown.