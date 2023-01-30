CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in the basement of a Bronx home Monday morning, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Freeman Street in Crotona Park East at around 11 a.m., according to the FDNY. Video from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the top of the home.

No injuries were reported, officials said. About 139 firefighters and emergency personnel responded to the scene.

On Sunday, one person died and two others were injured when a fire broke out in a building near Evergreen Avenue near Westchester Avenue in Soundview.