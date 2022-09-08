Police in the Bronx after officer assaulted on Aug. 23, 2022 (PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August.

“As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to an encouraging round of applause from fellow Finest today — Detectives were arresting a second person wanted for the robbery that left him seriously injured. Grateful to see our officer recovering & for the hard work of investigators,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted.

Police charged the 16-year-old suspect with robbery, gang assault and assault. Officers previously arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery.

Chowdhury suffered a fractured skull and bleeding to the brain in the attack. He was placed into a medically induced coma.

Police have said the suspects in the attack on Chowdhury could be responsible for nearly two dozen other carjackings, gunpoint robberies and beatdowns in the Bronx and Queens. The first incident dates back to Aug. 1.

