MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a Bronx man on an MTA bus last October, officials said.

Anthony Johnson, 56, of the Bronx, was arrested Monday and charged with murder for the death of 55-year-old Lamont Barkley on Oct. 9, 2022, according to the NYPD.

Barkley was stabbed during a dispute with a man and a woman inside an MTA BX19 bus at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven, police said.

Police previously arrested Ebony Jackson, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, in connection to Barkley’s death. She was charged with murder and manslaughter on Oct. 10, the day after the stabbing.