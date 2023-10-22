THE BRONX (PIX11) — The biking community was beaming with enthusiasm at the start line on Grand Concourse during the 29th installment of the Tour de Bronx cycling event.

“This is my first time riding. I’m excited to do it. I’m doing it with my boy, rocking out,” said first-time participant Paul Ramirez.

More than 4,000 participants show up for the tour that takes them through the borough’s neighborhoods and historic points.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to boost tourism,” said the Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

There are three routes available: a 10-mile, a 25 and a 40-mile route, so beginners and pro cyclists can all participate.

“It is a beautiful day. We are all out getting to know each other, getting in shape, and showing the Bronx is the place to be. Let’s get it,” said Andrew Abner.

Some participants said the tour is also a chance to showcase how the roads can be improved.

“It’s really wonderful to see the borough in this way from a bicycle one to enjoy the borough and all the things that we have but also to talk about the serious needs we have as a community,” Sean Garcia said.

“It has come a bit of a way since I was a kid, but there is still a long way to go. Here on the grand concourse, there were 18 cars parked along the bike lane. It’s so pivotal for our community, so many people rely on it as a mode of transport,” said tour participant Julia Ledee.

A way of getting around that many here say brings wellness in many ways.

“It lifts your spirit. It gives you physical and mental the best you can ever be. And I’m very happy that I’m able to do this,” said Edna Davoll.

Cyclists are encouraged to take pictures along the route and share them on social media with the hashtag #BronxTourism

The tour culminates at the beautiful New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx.