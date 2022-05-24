THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — More than a dozen alleged gang members were indicted Tuesday, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office and NYPD announced. The suspects, who range in age from 17 to 34, were allegedly involved in incidents including the livestreamed killing of a pigeon.

According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, some of the defendants are members of New York City’s “drill rap” scene who “posted videos boasting of shootings they committed. The 21 defendants are all allegedly members of “the RPT organization.” The gang operates in and around the River Park Towers housing development in Morris Heights.

According to an investigation, the defendants charged “agreed to engage in acts of violence,” including murder and assault. Those members would then “brag about their acts of violence and their easy access to firearms.”

“We are doing all we can to battle the gun scourge, but more must be done to deviate young people from a life of gangs and senseless violence,” Clark said.

The 65-count indictment announced by Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell includes charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, criminal possession of a weapon and other related charges.

In addition to the felony charges, the defendants are charged with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty. According to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office, the group likened a pigeon that flew near them to a Crip who “wandered into their neighborhood.”

“If we get a hundred views, we’ll kill it,” on defendant allegedly said on camera. When the group reached that number of livestream viewers, they beat the bird to death on Facebook Live.

Seven of the defendants are indicted on charges for an August 2020 incident, in which they allegedly fired 11 shots into a building, barely missing an intended target. Suspects were additionally indicted for a incident inside Rikers Island; in April 2021, members of the RPT organization allegedly assaulted a rival member of the Crips.

“I am calling on rappers from the Bronx to stop using music to encourage shootings and use it to better the community,” Clark said. “I am asking to have a summit with aspiring rappers and the rap stars who come from the Bronx, record companies, radio stations and social media so we can find solutions to prevent further violence.”

A full list of the defendants listed in the Bronx District Attorney’s Office indictment is below. These suspects have not been convicted:

Karim Grant, 23 AKA Kay Hound

Ibrahim Asare, 25 AKA Ace Hound (incarcerated)

Jessie Battice, 32 AKA Fly Jess (incarcerated)

Victor Rodriguez, 34 AKA Vic (house arrest in New Jersey)

Shaheem Spencer, 28 AKA Shizzy Hound (incarcerated)

Lashar Williams, 20 AKA Tmac (incarcerated)

Brandon Long, 22 AKA Blane

Raheem Patterson, 24 AKA Rah (incarcerated)

Daniel Collins, 20 AKA Dthang (incarcerated)

Dewayne Wiggins, 18 AKA Lotti (incarcerated)

Kevin Anthony, 19 AKA Tdot

Omar Gaines, 19 AKA Bando

Daniel Agyemang, 18 AKA Stunna (incarcerated)

Joseph Agyemang, 18 AKA Gunna

Jerome Hughes, 18 AKA Rome (incarcerated)

Joshua Adams, 18 AKA Jelly (incarcerated)

Amnbo Darby, 22 AKA Stackz (incarcerated)

Kareem Felder, 19 AKA Reem

Sheriff Jarjou, 18 AKA Reefy (incarcerated)

Angel Rodriguez, 20 AKA Milly (incarcerated)

Ernest Taluy, 20 AKA Edai (incarcerated)

Jalias Perez, 17 AKA Baby Gz (incarcerated)

Jaylen Johnson, 19, AKA JB (incarcerated)