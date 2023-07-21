A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest by two suspects riding a scooter in the Bronx on July 1, the NYPD said. (Credit: DCPI)

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest by two suspects riding a scooter in the Bronx on July 1, the NYPD said.

Police said the two individuals approached the 20-year-old in front of 274 East 194th St. The victim was shot twice in his chest, according to police.

EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital where he is in stable condition. Police said the suspects fled on the scooter going westbound on 194th Street.

