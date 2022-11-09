CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — For NYPD Bronx Detective Brianna Constantino, the horrific, 2-year-old crime scene is still burned into her memory.

“The first baby was found here,” Constantino said. “There was a second [baby] found over there, underneath the air conditioning unit.”

After naming the full-term twin boys, and then providing them with a burial, about four dozen detectives continue to work the cold case. They still don’t know why someone fatally fractured one of the boy’s skulls and broke the arm and ribs of his brother.

Responding officers found both boys wrapped in garbage bags, tossed out like trash behind the College Avenue apartment building on Nov. 9, 2020.

“It was very difficult because we’re here now – it looks pretty pretty clean. But it was full of garbage. There were rats, there were cats everywhere. They had cameras back here. One wasn’t working. The one in the alleyway was an old-style camera,” said Lt. William Sean O’Toole, commander of the Bronx Homicide Squad.

Still, there is hope. O’Toole says forensic detectives now have DNA samples, which they hope will one day shed light on the mother’s identity.

Community leaders joined the NYPD Wednesday for what is now an annual vigil to honor the twin boys and keep the unsolved case in the public eye.

“I have two kids myself. So it hurts, it hurts. As a mother, it hurts. So I feel like it was the right thing to do to come today,” said Bronx resident Vanessa Vasquez.

“We will see this case to the end, so it’s important every year that we remember them. We’ve kind of made this ours because these children have no family,” Constantino said.

New York State law states anyone can anonymously drop off a newborn without fear of prosecution to any firehouse, police station, church or hospital.

A $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this crime.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).